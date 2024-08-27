'I can't believe this guy' - Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes accused of 'laughing' at Erik ten Hag & giving off 'what the f*ck vibe' after being substituted in Brighton defeat
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been accused of "laughing" at Erik ten Hag after his substitution against Brighton at the weekend.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United lost 2-1 at the AMEX
- Fernandes subbed before Brighton's winner
- Ian Wright suggests Red Devils skipper was baffled