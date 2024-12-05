Antony Marcel Ciolacu Man Utd Romania Prime MinisterGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Man Utd flop Antony has a powerful fan! Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu posts TikTok video showing Brazilian's skill for Red Devils

AntonyManchester UnitedPremier LeagueRomaniaShowbiz

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has posted a TikTok video showing Manchester United flop Antony's skills with the Red Devils.

