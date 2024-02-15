Damning UEFA report lists Man Utd as having the 'most expensive squad EVER' - worth eye-watering £1.21 billion - as staggering fees for Jadon Sancho & Antony take Red Devils past 2020 record set by Real Madrid Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueJadon SanchoAntonyCasemiroHarry Maguire

Antony and Jadon Sancho make up a Manchester United squad that was "the most expensive ever assembled" in football, according to a new UEFA report.