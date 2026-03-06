Goal.com
'He's too relaxed' - Man City target told he 'lacks determination' despite his 'outstanding season' at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha is facing a dual reality as transfer interest from Manchester City intensifies. While the 25-year-old is enjoying a transformative season at the Westfalenstadion, former German international Max Kruse has questioned his defensive grit and consistency. Despite these critiques, Pep Guardiola is reportedly weighing up a move to bring the former academy graduate back to the Etihad Stadium.

  • A pivotal figure but not immune to criticism

    Nmecha has become an indispensable figure for BVB this season, making 37 appearances across all competitions while contributing five goals and three assists. His dominant performances have caught the attention of Manchester City, who are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing their former academy graduate back to the Etihad. However, despite his form, former teammate Kruse has publicly questioned the midfielder's defensive work rate and body language. Kruse suggested that Nmecha's naturally calm playstyle can occasionally result in a perceived lack of dynamism during high-pressure defensive transitions.

    Questions over defensive grit

    Speaking on the Flatterball podcast, Kruse offered a blunt assessment of Nmecha’s playstyle. While he praised the midfielder as a "tall, lanky" threat similar to Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka, he noted a lack of "absolute will" in duels. 

    "He’s obviously taken the next step at Dortmund," he said. "He’s a similar type of player to Leon Goretzka. He’s also a tall, lanky guy. And strong in the air. He also makes those runs forward and those deep runs. I think you can compare him and Leon a bit. He’s having an outstanding season in Dortmund. 

    "When I watch Felix Nmecha, I sometimes get the feeling that he's a bit too relaxed. I don't think that's the case with him. But from the outside, it looks as if he's sometimes a bit indifferent and lacks a bit of dynamism.

    "He lacks the determination or the absolute will to tackle someone in a defensive duel. He wants to solve everything with his passing game and is reluctant to slide tackle. Whether that's enough for the national team and Julian Nagelsmann's system, and whether it will work out, I don't know. But he should play a role."

  • The fight to keep a key asset

    The interest from City has sparked anxiety at the Westfalenstadion, with the 25-year-old tied to the club until 2028. To ward off the Premier League giants, sporting director Sebastian Kehl has initiated talks to extend Nmecha's contract. Currently earning a reported €5 million annually, the club are ready to offer a significant pay rise to reflect his status as a pillar of the team. Dortmund hope that the promise of guaranteed minutes will outweigh the lure of returning to Manchester.

    A crucial decision for the midfielder

    Nmecha now faces a pivotal summer as he weighs a potential return to the Etihad against becoming the face of Dortmund's new era. While City view him as a valuable homegrown addition for their midfield refresh, Dortmund are determined to build around him. The 25-year-old must now prove his critics wrong by adding a more aggressive edge to his game. Whether he remains in the Bundesliga or tests himself back in England, his performances in the final months of the season will likely determine if he is ready to lead the engine room for both club and country.

