'Have your cake and eat it!' - Man City supporters groups make plea to CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak over 'exhorbitant' ticket prices despite record profits and urge club against 'severing generational link between fans and club'
Manchester City supporters groups have united to warn the club against further raising ticket prices for next season to avoid alienating local fans.
- Fans write letter to CEO Khaldoon
- Urge him to listen to concerns over prices
- Tickets increased by 15% in last four years