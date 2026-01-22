Imago
‘Luis is an important player’ - Javier Mascherano backs Suárez’s role at Inter Miami amid Germán Berterame rumors
Suárez and Berterame roles
Inter Miami have officially resumed training ahead of the 2026 MLS season, and transfer speculation quickly followed. Multiple reports indicate the club is closing in on CF Monterrey forward Germán Berterame, with negotiations believed to be in their final stages.
Amid the rumors, Mascherano was asked about how Berterame’s arrival could impact Suárez’s role in the squad. The Argentine was emphatic in his response.
“Luis is an important player for the club, and he will continue to be. When we start preseason, everyone starts from zero. We’ll evaluate the level of every player and put the most competitive team possible on the field,” Mascherano said.
Mascherano wouldn't directly confirm or deny the potential move for Berterame, though.
“We want a competitive team. What I can say is that some players have already arrived, and for sure others will arrive,” he said.
Berterame's dominance in Liga MX
Berterame is coming off an outstanding 2025 season with Monterrey, scoring 27 goals and adding five assists across 47 appearances. His intensity, pressing ability, and constant movement would fit naturally alongside Messi in Miami’s attack.
'Being Leo’s teammate is a dream come true'
The week also marked the first media appearance for Facundo Mura as an Inter Miami player. The former Racing Club defender did not hide his emotion about the move.
“Being [Lionel Messi's] teammate is a dream come true. For every Argentine, every South American, every footballer, it should be like that. With Leo, Suárez, and [Rodrigo] De Paul, there’s an important group here. We’re going to fight for our objectives, and I’m very happy and excited for what’s coming,” Mura said.
What comes next for Inter Miami?
Inter Miami, led by Messi - who will play at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium for the first time - will arrive in Lima onJan. 23, before facing Alianza Lima the following day. The match will take place during La Noche Blanquiazul, which also marks the start of celebrations for the club’s 125th anniversary.
