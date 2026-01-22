Getty Images Sport
Inter Miami reportedly tried to acquire LAFC's Denis Bouanga in a $13 million deal before turning to Monterrey's Germán Berterame
Miami’s failed Bouanga pursuit
Inter Miami have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Mexico international forward Germán Berterame from CF Monterrey, according to the Athletic. The deal is valued at approximately $15 million, placing Berterame among the 10 most expensive acquisitions in MLS history once finalized.
Before closing in on Berterame, Miami explored several high-profile attacking options. One of the most ambitious moves came in the form of a $13 million bid for LAFC star Denis Bouanga. LAFC swiftly rejected the offer, making it clear the Gabonese forward is not for sale as he remains under contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028. The same outlet reports Bouanga is aiming to extend his contract.
Berterame’s Monterrey impact
Bouanga, widely regarded as one of MLS’s elite attackers, has scored at least 20 regular-season goals in each of the last three campaigns. However, with LAFC unwilling to negotiate, Miami shifted their focus back to Liga MX.
Berterame, 27, has been one of Monterrey’s most reliable attacking weapons since joining the club in 2022. He has registered 68 goals and 15 assists for Rayados, including a standout 2025 season with 27 goals across all competitions and three more at the FIFA Club World Cup. His form has carried into the Clausura 2026, where he has already scored twice in Monterrey’s opening three matches.
DP spots and rebuild
The signing is part of a broader transition for Inter Miami as the club moves from its initial era with Lionel Messi into a new phase. The retirements of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba opened two Designated Player slots, one of which was used to make Rodrigo De Paul’s loan permanent in a deal worth around $17 million. Berterame is expected to occupy the third DP spot.
Miami’s busy winter
Miami’s winter business has also included the arrivals of MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, winger Tadeo Allende on a permanent deal, Brazilian center back Micael on loan, midfielder David Ayala via trade, and free-agent signings Sergio Reguilón and Facundo Mura - underscoring the club’s intent to remain a contender on all fronts.
