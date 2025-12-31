Getty/GOAL
Luis de la Fuente has 'clear conscience' on Lamine Yamal after Barcelona's feud with Spain over 18-year-old's chronic pubalgia injury
- AFP
Flick was 'very sad' about Spain's handling of Yamal
De la Fuente's continued reliance of Yamal provoked a furious response from Barcelona boss Hansi Flick earlier in the year. Indeed, ahead of Barcelona's game against Valencia in mid-September, the German boss said: "Lamine Yamal will not be available. He went with the national team in pain and did not train.
"They gave him painkillers to play. They had at least a three-goal lead in every match, and he played 73 minutes and 79, and between matches he couldn't train. That is not taking care of the player. I am very sad about this."
The La Roja manager admitted he was surprised by the Flick's statement, firing back: "I was simply surprised by those statements because he was a national team coach, and I believed he had that empathy."
In an effort to steer attention away from the brewing club-versus-country dispute, De la Fuente added: "We're playing for the World Cup, that's what's really important. The rest isn't important."
De la Fuente has 'clear conscience' on Yamal situation
De le Fuente has now had his final say on the feud as he took a chance to reflect heading into the new year. As per Diario AS, the Spain head coach said: "I understand the role that each one of us has, and that we are going to defend what is ours. I understand his position as he surely will understand mine, because he was also coach of his country, Germany.
"I focus on my responsibility, which is to be Spain’s coach, and that means bringing the best to represent our country. This reflection alone justifies any of our decisions.
"And I want to stress that we take care of the health of the players, that it is a priority and that we can demonstrate it. Because when we have had the slightest doubt with Lamine, or with anyone else, he has not played and has returned to his club. I have a clear conscience."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Spain boss delivers verdict on Balde & Carreras
Spain eased to the 2026 World Cup, going unbeaten in qualification, and De la Fuente will use the March international break as a chance to assess his squad before making his final selection for the tournament. While Flick has been critical of De la Fuente's use of Yamal, the Barcelona boss has called upon the Euro 2024-winning coach to hand left-back Alejandro Balde a call-up.
Real Madrid sources have done similar with defender Alvaro Carreras, who has shone following his arrival from Benfica over the summer. De la Fuente, who can call upon Marc Cucurella and Alejandro Grimaldo at left-back at international level, has delivered his thoughts on the prospect of both Balde and Carreras earning international recognition.
"All the clubs are delighted that their players are coming to the National Team, all without exception," the 64-year-old said. "And I don’t know any player who doesn’t want to come. But this is normal because it highlights the value of the club and its player. The National Team is a media showcase that gives you worldwide recognition. That said, I’m totally impervious to comments. Our decisions are free and I bring in those who I think are best. Balde has already been with me, and Carreras has not yet, but he has been an international in the lower categories. Both are on our pre-list and are doing very well, but as long as I consider that there are others who are doing well, they will continue to come."
Barcelona looking to defend Super Cup crown
Barcelona ended the year in top spot in La Liga having won their last eight league matches prior to the winter break. They return to action with a local derby as they make the short trip across Barcelona to take on rivals Espanyol.
The Blaugrana are then in Supercopa de Espana action when they face Athletic Club in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup on January 7th. The winner of that tie will face Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, who battle for a spot in the final on January 8th.
Advertisement