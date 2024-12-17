Lucy Bronze, Grace Clinton and GOAL's WSL Team of the 2024-25 Season so far

There are five Lionesses in GOAL's best XI, plus one player who recently earned a first call-up from Emma Hayes over in the United States...

Chelsea might have be unbeaten through all 10 of their Women's Super League outings in the first half of this 2024-25 campaign, starting their post-Emma Hayes era in flying form under new coach Sonia Bompastor, but as the division comes to its winter break, that doesn't mean there haven't been eye-catching stories or impressive performers elsewhere.

It's no surprise to see Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United all in the top four places in the table alongside the Blues, with the Gunners doing particularly well to recover from a sloppy start that led to Jonas Eidevall's departure. Just below the Red Devils, meanwhile, is the surprise package of this campaign, with Brighton continuing to catch the eye under new boss Dario Vidosic.

Those are the five clubs represented in our WSL Team of the Season so far, but who from each side has got the nod? Without further ado, here is GOAL's best XI from the first half of the campaign...