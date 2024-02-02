Lucas Bergvall: Tottenham's new teenage wonderkid who turned down Barcelona to join Ange Postecoglou's revolution

At the start of the January transfer window, Barcelona were open in their pursuit of a new central midfielder. Many presumed that would be a player who could contribute in the here and now for Xavi, but with the Blaugrana priced out of a number of moves, they soon switched their attention to finding a midfield star of the future.
That led them in the direction of Lucas Bergvall, a Swedish teenager who has been making waves in his homeland over the past couple of years, and is now being tipped for the top. Barca, however, couldn't get a deal done for the 17-year-old, as Bergvall opted to join Tottenham over the Spanish giants after a saga that ran all the way until the end of deadline day on Thursday.
But who is Bergvall? GOAL has the lowdown on one of Scandinavia's top talents...