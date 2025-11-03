'Love to learn more about a new sport' - Sandlot king and goalkeeping movie hero Patrick Renna finds passion in the beautiful game as 'Soccer Guy'

Patrick Renna was a crucial part of countless childhoods in America. First, it was the "Sandlot," the baseball classic in which he played Ham Porter, the misfit catcher who "calls his shot" before bashing a ball.

Then, it was "The Big Green," the soccer cult classic in which Renna, albeit briefly, was the best-worst goalkeeper you've ever seen, being flung into the back of the net by the sheer power of a shot one minute before saving a crucial penalty kick the next.

Kids of the '90s and before will tell you that Renna was always was a guy to which they could relate. His two most famous characters were dorky oddballs, the kind that loved sports but were never really all that good. It's a feeling that the vast majority of the population who aren't professional athletes know all too well.

The childhood actor into grown adult arc has been difficult to manage for many. Renna has handled it well, staying around the baseball community, tapping into the world that embraced him as a teenager. But that soccer part? Well, that's still there, too. And now, it's time for the soccer kid to become the football nerd. Renna is embracing soccer in full.

"I've always actually been interested in soccer. But the big three sports kind of take all your time in America. So soccer, not being one of those big three, not football, baseball, basketball. But what I find the most fun about soccer is the fandom," he told GOAL. "I think that the fans are the best."