Liverpool set to win transfer race for in-demand Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez as Man Utd & Man City fall behind

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeLiverpool set to win transfer race for in-demand Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez as Man Utd & Man City fall behindLiverpoolBournemouthTransfersManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester CityLiverpool are set to win the race for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, stealing a march on rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPremier League giants eager to sign KerkezThe defender prefers a move to Merseyside Liverpool director Hughes is playing a key role Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱