Liverpool player ratings vs Aston Villa: Alexis Mac Allister disaster-class! Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo's good work undone by exhausted midfielder's mistakes

Jurgen Klopp's men somehow contrived to throw away a two-goal lead at Villa Park

The end of the season really can't come soon enough for Liverpool's emotionally and physically shattered players, as underlined once again in Monday night's crazy 3-3 draw with Aston Villa.

The Reds were gifted an early lead by Emiliano Martinez's comical own goal and even though they allowed their hosts right back into the game when a poor pass from Alexis Mac Allister eventually led to Youri Tielemans levelling from Ollie Watkins' cut-back, Jurgen Klopp's men went two goals clear thanks to Cody Gakpo's tap-in and Jarell Quansah's header.

However, Mac Allister was once again at fault as Villa got themselves back into the game when Jhon Duran rifled home after the Argentine had carelessly lost control of the ball on the edge of the area. The sub struck again just three minutes later, this time deflecting in a shot from Moussa Diaby, as Unai Emery's fourth-placed side edged ever closer to qualifying for next season's Champions League.

