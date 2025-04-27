Liverpool player ratings vs Tottenham: Get the party started! Alexis Mac Allister shines while Mohamed Salah ends goal drought as ruthless Reds wrap up Premier League title

Arne Slot's side ran riot at Anfield to wrap up the club's 20th English championship on a memorable day by the Mersey

Liverpool blew Tottenham away with a 5-1 win on Sunday to secure the 2024-25 Premier League title in style.

The buoyant Anfield atmosphere was popped in sloppy fashion from the hosts' perspective as Spurs grabbed a shock lead when no Liverpool player took charge from a corner and Dominic Solanke leapt highest to head beyond Alisson Becker for his first Premier League goal since January.

However, the visitors' joy was short-lived as the Reds responded. Mohamed Salah played in Dominik Szoboszlai to square for Luis Diaz to tap in, though the offside flag initially went up. To the joy of the home crowd, a VAR check proved Szoboszlai had not strayed too far and the goal was given.

Things got even better midway through the first half as Spurs freely gave up possession and the ball eventually ended up at the feet of Alexis Mac Allister, whose rocket from the edge of the area flew past Guglielmo Vicario to prompt pandemonium in the stands.

Tottenham have made headlines for all the wrong reasons this season and simply could not stop a rampant Liverpool from going 3-1 ahead as Ange Postecoglou watched his side fail to clear a corner and Cody Gakpo was able to evade a few challenges and whip a strike into the far corner.

Liverpool wanted a penalty around the hour mark for handball but quickly extended their advantage regardless when a lightning-fast counter-attack ended with Szoboszlai feeding Salah, who made no mistake in driving his shot into the bottom corner.

Spurs' inability to defend with any assertiveness was further exposed by Liverpool when they bagged a fifth. After a couple of blocked shots, the ball eventually reached Trent Alexander-Arnold whose prod across goal was turned into his own net by Destiny Udogie.

Jubilation broke out when the full-time whistle was blown, with the Premier League title mathematically secured for the Reds.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...