Liverpool brutally told there's 'no way' transfer target Antoine Semenyo is as good as Mohamed Salah as Reds are urged to shop in 'Harvey Nichols or Harrods' for replacement
Exit talk: Why Salah is seeing transfer mooted
Having found himself benched in three successive fixtures, Salah felt the need to speak out following a frustrating evening in Leeds. He accused Liverpool of throwing him under the bus, as he becomes a scapegoat for title defence struggles, and admitted to seeing his relationship with Reds boss Arne Slot break down.
Inevitable transfer talk has been sparked, with teams in the Saudi Pro League already being credited with interest in an Egyptian superstar that appears to be pushing for the exits. It may be that Salah, who will soon be heading to the Africa Cup of Nations, has played his last game for Liverpool.
Salah replacement: Who should Liverpool look at?
With the Reds being linked with the likes of Semenyo, West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, Saunders - speaking via Casino.org, the go-to platform helping British players in finding online casino sites - told GOAL when asked who should be lined up to fill Salah’s boots: "I don’t think you can replace him. Bear in mind, three-and-a-half months ago he won the PFA Player of the Year. He won the league with Liverpool, ended up with 34 goals. I actually said he was the best player in the world, four months ago, because it’s the toughest league in the world and he’s just won the vote of all the players as the Player of the Year.
"The club does need Mo Salah in the team, it’s so hard to replace him. There is no way Semenyo is as good as Mo Salah. It’s a different level. At one point we thought Son [Heung-min] at Tottenham would probably get a game for Liverpool if [Sadio] Mane went. If Salah goes, who do they get?
"You look at [Bukayo] Saka, maybe, but they [Arsenal] aren’t going to let him go. It’s players like that. It’s ‘are you going to produce every week, because Mo Salah produces every week?’
"For whatever reason this season he has not been the player he has been. I think it’s a bit premature at the moment to say ‘let’s get another player to replace him’. They will have to at some point. They will have players lined up."
Legacy tarnished: Will Salah be welcome back at Anfield?
Salah - with two Premier League titles, a Champions League crown and 250 goals to his name - stands accused of tarnishing his legacy at Anfield. Saunders added on the 33-year-old burning bridges and what Liverpool need to do next: "I feel like ringing his agent and saying ‘can he not just apologise, say he was emotional after the game, got the hump because he was left out, got the hump because he was never brought on and say sorry, he didn’t mean to offend?’
"He has offended all of the Liverpool fans who love him. Every week the camera goes on the directors’ box - we see Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen, Ian Rush, legends of the past. Will he ever be able to do that now? Has he spoiled his legacy?
"I’m sure if he had said to Arne Slot: ‘Gaffer, I want to leave in the summer, between you and me. Or I want to leave at Christmas because I’m not happy with the way things are going. I’d rather you tell the owners that I want to go to Saudi. Can I leave the club in the best possible way because I love it, I’ve been here eight years and I don’t want to leave under a cloud?’. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] left under a cloud, not all his fault.
"They are going to have to find a replacement. He’s a good player, Semenyo, he’s doing really well, but it’s a decision they didn’t think they would have to make. They have just spent half-a-billion on attackers. You’d think they would be able to get a front three out of that lot. You are going to have to be shopping in Harvey Nichols or Harrods for the next right winger at Liverpool."
Stay or go: When will Salah leave Liverpool?
It remains to be seen when Liverpool will be forced into the market for a successor to Salah, and if they choose to frequent the most lavish of transfer outlets. For now, the ‘Egyptian King’ of Merseyside remains tied to a contract through to 2027 and may yet be able to talk and play his way back into favour with disgruntled supporters and coaching staff.
