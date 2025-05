This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham 'make enquiries' for young Lyon ace Rayan Cherki who is set to leave French giants for just €22.5m in the summer transfer window R. Cherki Liverpool Lyon Transfers Tottenham Manchester City Ligue 1 Premier League Three Premier League clubs have made tentative approaches for Cherki, who is available for a bargain price. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Liverpool to battle Spurs and Man City

Cherki has impressed in Ligue 1

Could leave for just €22.5m Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Never miss a moment with Manchester City Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe