Liverpool player ratings vs Man City: Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk dominate while Mohamed Salah again inspires Reds to crucial win over fading title rivals

Liverpool's captain led by example and their prolific attackers did the rest as Arne Slot's men put the champions to the sword at Anfield

Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo secured Liverpool a dominant 2-0 win over Manchester City to put real daylight between them and their Premier League title rivals.

The hosts began the game all guns blazing, running City's defence ragged and testing goalkeeper Stefan Ortega at every opportunity. Virgil van Dijk was a whisker away from giving the Reds the lead in the 12th minute, only for his header to crash against the post and away to safety.

Mere moments later, Salah fizzed in a tantalising pass and Gakpo was on hand to tap home as Liverpool smelt blood. City improved after the 20-minute mark, but Trent Alexander-Arnold nearly made it 2-0 when his fierce drive glanced the outside of the post.

The visitors, who lacked a threat out wide and had just one shot on goal to Liverpool's 10 in the first half, grew into the contest, but it should have been game over when Salah was put through on goal before the hour mark, only for the Egyptian to inexplicably fire over the crossbar.

Alexander-Arnold and Gakpo forced Ortega into smart stops before Salah settled the game in the 78th minute after converting the penalty Luis Diaz won following Ortega's foul. The result sends Liverpool nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal and a whopping 11 ahead of defending champions City.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...