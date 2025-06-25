'Add another £20m!' - Liverpool fans thrilled as wantaway Harvey Elliott channels Lionel Messi with outrageous brace to deliver Euros final spot for England Under-21s & drive up transfer value
Liverpool fans believe Harvey Elliott has increased his value ahead of a potential move to Brighton after scoring twice for England's Under-21s.
- England reach final with 2-1 win over Netherlands
- Elliott scores twice
- Fans delighted amid reports of move