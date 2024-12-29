Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2024Getty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

‘Confirmed he’s staying!’ – Liverpool fans erupt over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s celebration after goal against West Ham

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolWest Ham vs LiverpoolPremier League

Liverpool fans are in a frenzy over Trent Alexander-Arnold's celebration against West Ham, amid rumours linking him to Real Madrid.

  • Alexander-Arnold scores against West Ham
  • Defender of huge interest to Real Madrid
  • Celebration has fans believing he will stay at Liverpool
