Liverpool drop modern take on the classic green for their 2024-25 away kit

New classic for a new season

Liverpool and Nike officially released their 2024-25 away kit, and it's a bold new look for LFC fans. It's a twist on their usual away kit look, and trust us, this one's a beaut.

The design and colourway are a modern take on the classic green that the Reds favour for their away kit. It's adorned with a stunning Night Forest and Anthracite colourway, with accents of Washed Teal and Sail on the cuffs and inside panelling.

The 97-emblem is showcased with the eternal flames proudly on the nape of the neck in honour of those killed in the Hillsborough disaster.

LFC

If you want to don the new away kit at home, rest assured that you're going to get the best of the best. The kit is made with Dri-Fit ADV, a moisture-wicking material that allows for faster evaporation, keeping you dry and comfortable from kick-off to the final whistle.

The club has also revealed a stunning new training kit in a vivid aqua colourway, which is making us excited to see the players in those warm-up shots in August.

Liverpool FC

The design features an underplay print of all the Liverpool badge designs throughout the years - a nice nod to the club's history and heritage.

Fans will be able to catch their beloved team don the new away kit when the men's team plays Manchester United in Columbia, US. The brand new kit will be debuted when the team wraps up its state-side pre-season tour.

Liverpool 2024-25 Away and Training kit & price & how to buy

The Liverpool 2024-25 away kit is available to buy right now from the LFC Online Store. Here's a closer look at the kit: