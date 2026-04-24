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Lisandro Martinez appeal verdict: Man Utd learn how many games Argentine defender will miss for hair pull on Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin
FA dismisses United appeal over Martinez dismissal
The FA has confirmed that Martinez must serve a full three-match suspension after Man United's appeal for wrongful dismissal was rejected. The governing body ruled that the match official did not make a "clear and obvious error" in sending off the Argentine for a hair-pulling incident involving Leeds striker Calvert-Lewin.
The FA's disciplinary panel further clarified that the punishment was appropriate, stating that such conduct is "not to be tolerated and should be discouraged" within the professional game. Having already sat out the 1-0 victory over Chelsea, Martinez remains sidelined for the upcoming visit of Brentford and the high-profile North West derby against Liverpool.
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Carrick left fuming
Carrick has made no secret of his frustration with the ruling, having previously branded the initial red card as one of the worst he has seen. Despite his vocal opposition to the strictness of modern officiating, the former United midfielder admitted he has no choice but to accept the finality of the decision.
"We're obviously disappointed," Carrick said, as quoted by ESPN. "We didn't agree with it. I think it was pretty obvious how I felt after the game, and I still feel that way. Yeah, listen, I don't want to go into it now. I think it is what it is. We've been hit with some decisions and, at the end of the day, now we've got to accept it and move on, whether we like them or not."
Defensive crisis intensifies for interim boss
The confirmation of Martinez's suspension has exacerbated United's availability crisis at the heart of the defence. Matthijs de Ligt remains a doubt after yet to feature under Carrick's interim leadership, while Leny Yoro is still recovering from a recent injury sustained in training. However, Harry Maguire, who was suspended for the previous two matches, is back in the squad and is expected to fill a starting berth against Brentford.
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Martinez's return date
The Argentine international player will not be eligible to return to competitive action until the Red Devils travel to Sunderland on May 9. This means he will be forced to watch from the stands as his team-mates attempt to navigate the visit of Brentford and the daunting challenge against Liverpool.
Carrick’s primary task now is managing the load on his remaining defenders while hoping for a positive update on De Ligt’s fitness. With the race for European places reaching its climax, United’s ability to remain resilient without their primary defensive anchors will define the final weeks of their 2025-26 campaign.