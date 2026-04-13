VIDEO: Lisandro Martinez sees red for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hair as Man Utd fans fume at 'stupid' decision against Leeds

The nature of Martinez's red card sparked a wave of criticism from fans and pundits alike. Many supporters expressed their frustration on social media, labeling the defender's actions as "stupid" and "idiotic" given the precarious situation the team was in. The decision to grab Calvert-Lewin's hair was seen as an unnecessary risk that left the referee with no choice but to send him for an early bath.

"It’s stupid from Martinez but if that’s going to be given as a red then ponytails should be banned because he’s obviously trying to grab a hold of his shirt," @StevenDonovan02 wrote on X.

"Just stupid from Martinez," said @JacobHorsfall_. "Pretty sure it was a naturally [sic] grab action as he lost balance, but why have his hand that high in the first place? Especially with the red cards we’ve see for that exact thing this season."

Meanwhile, @AdamJoseph said: "That's an idiotic decision from Lisandro Martinez. Always going to bed [sic] a red card. Can't pull Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hair. You've made the referee's decision for him once you do it. Doesn't matter how strong the pull is or not."

Gary Neville, commentating on the match, was equally unimpressed with United's overall performance, saying: "Leeds deserve to be 2-0 ahead. They are by far the better team."

On Martinez's reaction to the red card, Neville said: "Martinez is looking perplexed and confused. But a hair-pull results in a red card these days. He knew what he was doing."