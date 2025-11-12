From hero to villain: Mary Earps returns to Manchester United with her Lionesses legacy in tatters after Hannah Hampton and Sarina Wiegman criticism

The most headline-grabbing topic from Earps' book, and subsequent interviews, has been Hampton, who usurped her to become England's No.1 ahead of Euro 2025. After Euro 2022, Hampton was dropped from the England squad by Wiegman, with the Guardian citing 'her behaviour and attitude at the team’s camps' as the reason. It's something Earps has referred to again in her book, claiming that "bad behaviour" was "rewarded" when Wiegman decided to bring Hampton back into camps a few months later, despite the England boss explaining that the goalkeeper had "sorted out" the "personal issues" that had kept her away.

At the time she was left out of the Lionesses' squad, Hampton was 21 years old. It's clear that she went away and addressed whatever the issue was enough to satisfy not only Wiegman - an incredibly successful manager who it's hard to believe would stand for any sort of disruptive behaviour - but also Emma Hayes, who signed her to be Chelsea's No.1 not long after.

"The only thing I want to say about Hannah is that, since I joined Chelsea, she has grown so much," Sonia Bompastor, Hayes' successor, said when asked about Earps' comments. "She’s such a professional athlete and also a good person. We have a really good relationship together and I want to show her my support in this situation. If you look at what Hannah said in the previous comments about Mary Earps then what Mary is saying about her now, one of them is class - and Hannah is the class one."

Wiegman, Hayes and Bompastor are three of the most successful and well-respected coaches of this era. It's hard to believe that any of them - never mind all three of them - would have Hampton as their first-choice goalkeeper if she was disruptive and detrimental to an environment. It's also worth noting that when asked for specific examples of Hampton's 'bad behaviour' in an interview with the Guardian, Earps said: "I don’t want to go into the specifics because it’s not my place."