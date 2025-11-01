Getty Images Sport
'One of them is class, and Hannah is the class one' - Sonia Bompastor backs Chelsea and England goalkeeper Hampton in bitter row with Mary Earps
Bompastor defends Hampton and Wiegman after Earps comments
The fall-out from Earps’ comments surrounding Hampton has begun, as the Lionesses goalkeeper’s club manager came swiftly to her defence after Earps’ controversial statements on Hampton’s behaviour during Euro 2022 and subsequent return to the side.
The 32-year-old claimed Hampton’s behaviour within the camp was “destructive” and took “energy and time” away from the team and coaches as Wiegman’s side went on their way to securing a first of what is now two consecutive Euros titles.
Bompastor’s allegiances were clear as she spoke on Earps’ comments, which she branded as “not acceptable” towards either of Hampton or Wiegman.
'Hannah is the class one' - Bompastor
Bompastor said: "I think the comments I read from Mary Earps were not acceptable. To not show respect to your team-mate or manager... I would say we are talking about Hannah, but I would also raise my voice for Sarina.
“I think when you use some words saying something about someone who won the Euros three times in a row, you should probably think about it before you speak.
"I think one of them is class, and Hannah is the class one."
Earps' side of the story as true feelings revealed
In an extract from her book published in The Guardian, Earps said: "The only negative that each group reported back on was that behaviour, which was overwhelmingly considered disruptive and unreliable, with a risk of being destructive, taking energy and time from coaches who needed to work with the rest of the team on set-pieces, mentality and of course goalkeeping sessions.
"It affected us all in a domino effect to an extent that was extremely unusual in a successful elite team environment. It also completely contradicted my professional values, which included preserving everything I had, mentally and physically, for performance and for a goalkeeper union where everyone, whatever their role, had the space and support to be great at their job."
Hampton returned to Lionesses set-up, leading to Earps' retirement
Earps revealed that she had been consulted about a possible return to the squad for Hampton in 2023, something she said she was not comfortable with.
“I was happy to be part of those conversations and no matter whether you were among the more experienced or junior players in her squad, feeling like you had a say was a part of our success.
“‘It doesn’t make me feel comfortable,’ I said in response to the idea of a return, not needing to remind her of the disharmony that the squad had felt before. I felt protective of the good energy we now had in goalkeeper training and the morale of the wider team.
But in 2024, this time Hampton was reinstated by Wiegman and Earps was given no say in the matter.
Speaking to Wiegman, Earps said: "I don’t get it. It’s a qualifier match. And bad behaviour is being rewarded."
Earps continued: "Now this felt unjust. My eyes welled with tears. It was a choice that went against my core values. I couldn’t get my head around it because when my values were compromised, the strain always felt heavy enough to keep me up at night. When this kind of a decision compromised my football, I was sleepless. The affinity I had for Sarina and this job – one I’d given every last cell of myself to – was being destroyed, the trust and respect evaporating.
She added: "I wasn’t entitled to keep my place if Sarina didn’t want me to but I was entitled to decide what happened next. I could do what other people do if they’re no longer enjoying their job: I could leave, I could retire."
Hampton has continued to shine for Chelsea since Lionesses glory
The revelations from Earps come after Hampton played a key role in England winning the Euros once again last summer, defeating world champions Spain on penalties in the final as Hampton saved two spot-kicks. Hampton earnt a top-ten spot in the Ballon d'Or for her contributions for club and country.
Chelsea have begun with a near-flawless start to the new Women’s Super League season with Hampton at the centre of their defensive solidity once again. The Blues have conceded just three goals in seven matches to lead the way at the top once again.
