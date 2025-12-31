Getty Images Sport
Luis de la Fuente tells Lionel Messi he should 'never retire' as Spain boss insists 38-year-old Argentina captain can still be a difference-maker at 2026 World Cup
Messi doesn't want to be a 'burden' to Argentina at World Cup
Messi played a significant role in helping Argentina qualify for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and United States, scoring eight goals as Lionel Scaloni’s side secured top spot in South American qualifying.
However, the 38-year-old has repeatedly cast doubt over his participation at FIFA’s flagship tournament next June, where Argentina will look to defend the title they won by beating France on penalties in the 2022 showpiece in Qatar.
In an interview with Spanish publication SPORT in November, when asked about whether the possibility of competing at the World Cup was “very exciting”, Messi said: “Yes, obviously it is. It's a special World Cup. It's special to play with the national team, especially in major official competitions, and even more so considering what a World Cup means, especially after having won it.
“But as I was saying, I don't want to be a burden, so to speak. I want to feel physically fit, to be sure I can help and contribute to the team. Our season (at MLS side Inter Miami) is different from the European one. We'll have a pre-season in between, with few matches leading up to the World Cup, and we'll see how things go day by day to see if I really feel physically fit enough to be where I'd like to be and be able to participate.
“But obviously, I'm aware that it's a World Cup, and it's special, and that the World Cup is the biggest competition there is. So, I'm excited, but I'm taking it one day at a time.”
- Getty Images Sport
Spain boss urges Inter Miami star to show up in North America
However, Messi has now been urged to compete at the World Cup by Spain head coach De La Fuente, whose European champions are widely viewed as one of the favourites for next summer’s tournament alongside Argentina.
Still at the peak of his powers having provided two assists in Miami’s historic MLS Cup victory over Vancouver Whitecaps in December, De La Fuente insists Messi would be the difference maker for Argentina, should he decide to represent them on football’s biggest stage once again.
Spain, who are top of the men’s FIFA world rankings, will lock horns with Argentina in the Finalissima on Friday, 27 March 2026. De La Fuente’s side reached the showpiece in Qatar following their victory at Euro 2024, while Scaloni’s Argentina booked their place in the final thanks to their triumph at the 2024 Copa America.
De La Fuente insists Messi can be the difference maker next summer
Speaking to Spanish publication AS, De La Fuente said: “Messi is one of those players who should never retire. Just like Cristiano Ronaldo. They’re fantastic.
“Whatever Messi’s form is in the Finalissima or the World Cup, he’s one of those players who can make the difference with a single detail.
"Therefore, total respect and admiration for Leo’s career and for what he still has ahead of him.”
- AFP
Ex-Argentina captain Zanetti backs Messi to compete at World Cup
De La Fuente’s comments come after former Argentina captain Javier Zanetti backed Messi to participate at the World Cup, with La Albiceleste having been paired with Algeria, Austria and Jordan in Group J following the tournament draw which took place in the United States on 5 December.
“That has to be his decision, but I think yes [he will compete],” Zanetti told FourFourTwo. “There are only a few months to go, and I believe he also wants to represent his country again. I have no doubt it will happen.”
Dismissing concerns over Messi’s age, with the former Barcelona man set to turn 39 on 24 June - with the World Cup starting on the 11th of the same month - Zanetti added: “I don’t agree with that (the idea that Messi will be too old to perform). Messi is fully capable of continuing as a leader.
“He’s intelligent, knows better than anyone how to interpret what the team needs, and is surrounded by great players in the national team. I’m convinced that with him, Argentina will be a major contender again at the next World Cup.”
And when asked if Messi could represent Argentina beyond 2026, Zanetti - who 145 caps for his country - said: “I don’t know if that can be seen in the short term, but I think the time has come for Messi to enjoy football. The most important thing now is that he enjoys what he does. The World Cup will surely be an important testing ground to see how he feels, and then he’ll decide, calmly, whether to continue.”
Advertisement