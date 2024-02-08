Lionel Messi superfan goes viral for Twitter reaction to 'disgusting leader' comment from Cristiano Ronaldo account after Inter Miami star laughed at Robert Taylor's penalty miss

Soham Mukherjee
Messi RonaldoGetty
Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoInter Miami CFAl Nassr FCMajor League SoccerSaudi Pro League

A Lionel Messi superfan has gone viral for defending his hero, after a Cristiano Ronaldo fan account labelled the Argentinian a "disgusting leader".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Taylor missed two penalties in the shoot-out
  • Messi trolled for laughing at Taylor's misery
  • Superfan hits back with cheeky World Cup jibe

Editors' Picks