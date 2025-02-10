This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Lionel Messi's personal bodyguard issues strong statement against stadium security staff following repeated pitch invasions L. Messi Inter Miami CF Yassine Cheuko, who acts as full time security for the Ballon d'Or winner, took to social media to criticize stadium staff for their poor work Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Messi's bodyguard took to Instagram to call for enhanced stadium security

Claimed that security staff 'are not fully focused on their duties'

Has repeatedly tracked down pitch invaders during Inter Miami preseason tour Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now Next Match Club Friendlies ORL MIA Match preview