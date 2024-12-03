Lionel Messi, Ronaldo and Luis Suarez, all in the same attack? The five best FIFPRO Men's World 11s ever assembled - ranked

With 2024 marking the 20th edition of the FIFPRO Men's World 11, GOAL ranks the five best versions ever assembled

Part of the fun of sports is the debate. How would this player do against this player? Could this team beat this one? Which era is best? The games are the best, of course, but all of the discussion surrounding them is equally as enjoyable and, at times, equally as fierce.

Which brings us the FIFPRO Men's World 11. Since 2005, global soccer players have voted for their World 11, assembling the greatest collections of players in the game - the 2024 winners will be announced next week. These teams have included icons of the game and legends that have won it all. But if you could pit any of these "teams" against one another, who would win?

One caveat: we are looking at balance here, not just talent. Soccer isn't just about throwing superstars on the field. It's about building a cohesive unit that can play together. With that in mind, which are the five greatest FIFPRO Men's World 11 squads ever assembled? GOAL takes a look.