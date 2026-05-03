‘This is unacceptable’ - Lionel Messi’s blunt message to Inter Miami team-mates after seeing MLS Cup holders surrender three-goal lead in defeat to Orlando City

Messi’s frustration was visible as he headed straight for the tunnel at full-time, but defender Ian Fray later revealed the heavy nature of the captain's post-match address. Speaking to the media, Fray explained the mood in the dressing room and the specific ultimatum delivered by their leader. He said: "Our captain spoke, and obviously gave us a bunch of words. He encouraged us for the next game and said this is unacceptable. We all agreed with him, it is unacceptable, and it won't happen again for sure."



