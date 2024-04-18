‘Watching Lionel Messi for Inter Miami like Michael Jordan on the golf course’ – NFL legend Jason Kelce told not to ‘sh*t on MLS’ after ‘not the same’ claim to Taylor Swift-dating brother Travis
Jason Kelce has been urged by brother Travis not to “sh*t on MLS” after likening Lionel Messi at Inter Miami to Michael Jordan on the golf course.
- Argentine icon plying his trade in the U.S.
- Not the level he is accustomed to
- Continues to wow audiences in America