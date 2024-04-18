This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Michael Jordan Lionel MessiGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Watching Lionel Messi for Inter Miami like Michael Jordan on the golf course’ – NFL legend Jason Kelce told not to ‘sh*t on MLS’ after ‘not the same’ claim to Taylor Swift-dating brother Travis

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFSporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami CFSporting Kansas CityArgentinaWorld Cup

Jason Kelce has been urged by brother Travis not to “sh*t on MLS” after likening Lionel Messi at Inter Miami to Michael Jordan on the golf course.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Argentine icon plying his trade in the U.S.
  • Not the level he is accustomed to
  • Continues to wow audiences in America

Editors' Picks