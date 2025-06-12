Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid vs Al Hilal, Ousmane Dembele’s PSG vs Atletico Madrid among top five Club World Cup group stage matches to watch

GOAL takes a look at the can't-miss matches in the Group Stage of this summer's competition

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is just days away, and anticipation is higher than ever. Thirty-two teams are set to clash, going head-to-head in the expanded format of the marquee summer competition, and some scintillating matches are on the cards.

Clubs from six of the seven continents around the world are sending representatives to the competitions, and as a result, there are some fantastic storylines early on in the competition. With nearly $1 billion in prize money being handed out to all participating teams, the stakes are higher than ever.

From the opening match featuring Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly to a European showdown between giants Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, GOAL takes a look at the top five Group Stage matches to watch ahead of this summer's competition.