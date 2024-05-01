BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Kylian Mbappe Lionel MessiGetty
Gill Clark

'Lionel Messi didn't care that much' - PSG 'much more of a team' after offloading 'Dons of the dressing room' as Kylian Mbappe praised for 'calming his ego'

Lionel MessiKylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainChampions LeagueLigue 1Inter Miami CF

Paris Saint-Germain have become "much more of a team" this season following Lionel Messi's exit, according to French football expert Julien Laurens.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • PSG on course to win four trophies this season
  • Mentality has improved after summer exits
  • Mbappe has also kept ego in check
Article continues below

Editors' Picks