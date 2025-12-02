Getty/GOAL
Lionel Messi comparisons 'not helping' Lamine Yamal as ex-Barcelona star warns 'unnecessary pressure' could derail 18-year-old sensation
Next Messi: Yamal treading similar path to Argentine icon
Yamal has, however, had to get used to that discussion. Ever since he stepped out of the same La Masia academy system as Argentine GOAT Messi, similarities have been drawn between two exciting left-footed forwards.
A fearless approach to his game has allowed Yamal to turn a deaf ear to any detractors, with the record books being rewritten, and he has stated on a regular basis that he does not consider himself to be the ‘next Messi’. He intends to build his own legacy, but that will only be possible if distractions on and off the field can be avoided.
GOAT comparison: Why Yamal vs Messi debate helps nobody
Ex-Barcelona midfielder Gaizka Mendieta has told Casinostugan: “Comparisons to Lionel Messi are not helping Lamine Yamal. It doesn't help anyone. It doesn't help mainly and mostly the player. You know, 'the number 10, there's the new Messi. He does things that Messi used to do at his age.' When I hear these conversations, it's about, 'name me how many Messis are in football history.' How many players like Messi have you seen in football history? I can maybe count three. Okay, and then how often have you seen these players? Huge gaps in between, I don't know, 20, 30, 40 years, 50 years. It's very rare that you see players like Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.
“Messi and Ronaldo, I think it's quite unique that you see two players like that playing at the same time and era. So one is very difficult. And second, to put that pressure on a player of 18 years old that is going to play in the next 20 years at that level, I wish and I hope he will do it, but I think it's so difficult. It's very difficult. Not only the level of football, but also injuries and so many things. He’s 18, he's still growing. He's still developing muscle and bones. So there are so many factors there that we have to be careful about these comparisons. It’s unnecessary pressure on a player. Look, let's enjoy it. He is an amazing talent, let's enjoy what is there game by game. Let’s hope he will make it to 40 and be the next Messi. But there's no pressure. We've seen many others including Ansu Fati and Munir El Haddadi being called the next Messi and so many in Argentina, but it’s not that simple.”
Transfer trigger: Will Barcelona sign Rashford?
Yamal can call on the support of those around him at Camp Nou, with England international Marcus Rashford among those currently on hand to help shoulder the responsibility of providing goals and assists. He has impressed during a loan spell from Manchester United, but it remains to be seen whether a permanent transfer option will be triggered.
Mendieta added of the 28-year-old forward: “Marcus Rashford has been excellent. He's been fantastic for the team. Seven assists, I think with three goals. But, most importantly, he's an addition to the team. I think a deal will come down to finance. As a player, the way Marcus Rashford is playing, there will surely be interest, but it's about where Barca will be with their finances at that moment in time. And of course, what Rashford wants for his contract, how much he's prepared to negotiate, because we know Barca cannot afford to pay those contracts. On the sports side, for sure, 100%. The question is, can both sides come down to a financial agreement?
“It's sad to say, but I think the fact that Raphinha has been injured is helping. If Raphinha was fit, I'm sure they would be rotated. There would have been changes between them two. But the fact that he's been injured has allowed him to play regularly every game, which is helping to settle better. I think him being away from England and the Premier League has helped, he was always in the spotlight, not always for the right reasons.
“I think he's enjoying that life in Barcelona. It's great knowing he can go to restaurants, people will not bother you. He can go to the beach, he can get on with his lifestyle in Barcelona. And that's helping him to settle in the team. The style, I think, suits him. He doesn't need to run as much as he thought he had to do in the past and it's more about tactics and understanding when to make those runs and those passes or crosses or actions. I think all these factors are helping him to be the player he wants to be and the fans are enjoying it.”
Barcelona fixtures: Next up for Yamal & Rashford
Yamal and Rashford have helped Barcelona to the top of the Liga table, in their ongoing title defence, with the Blaugrana taking advantage of the dip in form being endured by Clasico rivals Real Madrid. Hansi Flick’s side will be back in action on Tuesday when taking in a testing home date with Atletico Madrid.
