Liam Rosenior has to wait! Chelsea's new head coach won't be in dugout for Wednesday's game at Fulham

Rosenior has officially replaced Maresca, signing a six-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge, as he prepares to take on his first job in the Premier League.

And he has revealed his "honour" at taking the role in west London: "I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.

"My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.

"I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do. They will be the foundation of our success.

"I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal."