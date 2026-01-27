Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModeloDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Chelsea FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7Getty Images Sport
Sean Walsh

'It's come from nowhere!' - Liam Rosenior fumes at Cole Palmer transfer links to Man Utd as Chelsea boss claims sale of superstar No.10 is 'unrealistic'

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has again played down suggestions that star player Cole Palmer could leave the club amid speculation of a move to Manchester United. Palmer was a boyhood fan of the Red Devils despite coming through the academy at rivals Manchester City and is now being linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

  • 'Homesick' Palmer linked with Man Utd

    Several reports in the last few weeks have claimed that Palmer isn't totally happy living in London and is even 'homesick' having been born and raised in Manchester. Naturally, United have been tipped as a possible destination in the event he left Chelsea.

    Rosenior was asked if he thought Palmer was indeed 'homesick' last week, to which the Blues boss replied: "I've had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems, and is, very, very happy to be here. He is a huge part of our long‑term plans, he's an outstanding player."

    • Advertisement
  • Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Rosenior makes feelings clear on Palmer

    Ahead of Chelsea's crunch Champions League tie at Napoli, Rosenior was once more quizzed on Palmer's future. When asked if he had 'assurances' from the board that Palmer wouldn't be sold, Rosenior replied: "There's no reason for assurance. It's so unrealistic. It's come from nowhere. There's nothing in it. There's no reason to have the conversation. That's where I'm at.

    "Cole is very happy. I've had numerous conversations with him. Our thoughts are on how we can make this team better, how he can improve and how I can help him. He loves being here and he wants to be a Chelsea player. You can't stop speculation, but some speculation is so far from the truth. There's no point in having a discussion about it.

    "It's simple. Cole is an incredible player. I'm not surprised at the timing. A new manager comes in and all of a sudden there are people unsettled. It's not true. Cole's here, he's very happy and I can't wait to see him back on the pitch."

    Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!

  • Would Chelsea really sell Palmer?

    Amid the flurry of reporting claiming Palmer would be open to joining United, the Daily Telegraph recently claimed that Chelsea view the No.10 as 'untouchable' and they want to keep him for at least the rest of the decade. Palmer is under contract until 2033, by which point he will be 31.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Chelsea v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Palmer in contention for return

    Palmer, who has missed the last two games through injury, has travelled with the Chelsea squad to Naples and is hopeful of being fit for Wednesday's game against Napoli, who are managed by former Blues boss Antonio Conte. Though Chelsea know a victory would guarantee them a top-eight finish and an automatic place in the last 16, their hosts will start the night outside the top 24 and must win to stand a chance of reaching the play-offs.

Champions League
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL