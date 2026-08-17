LFP facing fierce criticism after Lens beat PSG in controversial Trophee des Champions clash

Lens started their season by lifting the Trophee des Champions following a 1-0 victory over PSG. Thauvin scored the decisive goal for the Sang et Or, who held on despite playing through a lengthy numerical disadvantage.

However, the result has been completely overshadowed by intense criticism directed towards the LFP regarding the organisation of the match. While the showcase is meant to take place on neutral ground, the French governing body opted to stage the fixture at Lens' home ground, Stade Bollaert-Delelis.