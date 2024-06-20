Leicester City get their man! Steve Cooper appointed as Foxes' new manager ahead of Premier League return after Enzo Maresca's Chelsea move

GettyAditya GokhaleLeicester City get their man! Steve Cooper appointed as Foxes' new manager ahead of Premier League return after Enzo Maresca's Chelsea moveLeicesterSteve CooperPremier LeagueEnzo MarescaChelseaTransfersLeicester City have confirmed the appointment of Steve Cooper as their new boss ahead of their return to the Premier League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLeicester announce Steve Copper as managerWere in a hurry following Maresca's departureAlso held talks with Potter but shifted to CooperArticle continues below