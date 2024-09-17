Lauryn Goodman sends out 'broken home' message as she opens up on saga with Man City star Kyle Walker

GettyChris BurtonLauryn Goodman sends out 'broken home' message as she opens up on saga with Man City star Kyle WalkerK. WalkerManchester CityShowbizPremier LeagueLauryn Goodman has shared a “broken home” message on social media as she continues to discuss her relationship with Manchester City star Kyle Walker.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity defender fathered two children with GoodmanNow fighting to save his marriage to Annie KilnerEx-mistress making peace with life as a single mumArticle continues below