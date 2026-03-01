Getty Images
Lamine Yamal fires out defiant message ahead of Barcelona's Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid
Yamal is refusing to give up hope of comeback
While the victory against Villarreal was sweet, the shadow of a looming Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid remains. Barcelona find themselves in a desperate situation, trailing 4-0 from the first leg and needing a miracle to reach the final. However, Yamal is refusing to read the script. Taking to social media in the aftermath of his hat-trick heroics, the young forward posted a defiant message to the Blaugrana faithful: “1% chance, 99% faith.”
Yamal calls for a magical night at Camp Nou
The message has resonated deeply with a fan base looking for a reason to believe in "Remontada" magic. The 18-year-old is fully aware of the scale of the task ahead but believes the home support could be the deciding factor in overturning the deficit. Speaking to the media after his three-goal haul against the Yellow Submarine, Yamal emphasised the need for the team to maintain their current momentum. He is clearly eager to transform the atmosphere of the stadium into a pressure cooker for the visiting Rojiblancos on Tuesday night.
Yamal urged the Barcelona faithful to turn out in droves and believe in the possibility of a historic comeback against Diego Simeone's men. He told the media after the match: “It was time to react and push. We are doing it. Now let me tell our fans… come to the stadium against Atléti, the magic can happen.”
Support from the Barca dressing room
It isn't just the fans who are being swept up in the optimism; Yamal's teammates are equally convinced of his ability to produce something special when it matters most. Defender Eric Garcia was full of praise for the winger after seeing him dismantle the Villarreal defence. Garcia believes that Yamal’s current form makes him a nightmare for any opponent, even one as disciplined and defensively resolute as Atletico Madrid usually proves to be under pressure.
Garcia expressed his relief at having Yamal on his side and suggested that the youngster might have even more goals in the tank for the midweek battle. Adding his thoughts on the starlet's impact, the defender said: “We are lucky that he plays for our team, Lamine’s performance has been incredible, he could even have saved one or two goals for Tuesday.” The hope remains that the teenager has indeed kept some of his finishing prowess in reserve for the second leg.
The mountain left to climb
Turning around a four-goal deficit against a team as experienced as Atletico Madrid is widely considered one of the hardest tasks in European football. Flick’s men will need to be perfect at both ends of the pitch to stand any chance of progression. While the odds are heavily stacked against them, the renewed energy brought by Yamal's hat-trick has provided a glimmer of hope where previously there was only frustration following the first-leg disaster.
