Getty Images Sport
Kylian Mbappe ruled out of entire Spanish Super Cup as Real Madrid confirm final squad list - with Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the fold after recovering from thigh injury
Madrid suffer Mbappe blow
Madrid’s pursuit of the first silverware of the 2026 calendar year has hit a significant stumbling block before the team has even boarded the plane to Saudi Arabia. The club officially released their travelling squad list for the Spanish Super Cup on Monday, confirming that talismanic forward Mbappe has been omitted entirely due to a persistent knee issue.
While the absence of the Frenchman is a bitter pill to swallow for Los Blancos, the squad announcement did contain a silver lining. English full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been given the medical green light to return to action, having recovered from a thigh injury that had kept him on the sidelines in recent weeks.
- AFP
A 'zero risk' policy for Mbappe
Reports from Spain indicate that the decision to leave Mbappe in Madrid was not taken lightly, but was ultimately the only logical course of action. according to AS, the forward is suffering from a sprain in his left knee, an injury that made his participation in Wednesday’s semi-final against Atletico Madrid impossible.
While there was a faint hope that he might be fit for a potential final on Sunday, medical staff have ruled it out completely. The club has opted for a conservative treatment plan, prioritising the player's long-term fitness over a short-term gamble. The directive from the hierarchy is clear: Mbappe must only return when he is 100 per cent fit, rather than the diminished version that has been forced to play through the pain barrier in recent weeks.
The injury is believed to stem from the clash against Celta Vigo on December 7. Although Mbappe sat out the subsequent match against Manchester City, he returned to play 270 minutes across fixtures against Alaves, Talavera, and Sevilla. It is now accepted internally that he was not fully fit for those games, and the cumulative stress on the joint has necessitated a period of complete rest.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Trent Alexander-Arnold returns
While the headlines will be dominated by Mbappe’s absence, the return of Alexander-Arnold provides a timely boost for manager Xabi Alonso. The England international has struggled with injuries this season, registering eight La Liga appearances with his most recent one coming in early-December.
Alexander-Arnold’s recovery from a thigh problem means he is likely to slot straight back into the starting XI for the derby against Atletico. His ability to unlock defences will be even more critical now that the team is without their primary goal threat.
- Getty Images Sport
'Golzalo' trusted as Madrid prepare for brutal January schedule
With Mbappe out, the goalscoring burden will likely fall on the shoulders of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, but there is another name generating excitement in the Spanish capital. Youngster Gonzalo Garcia—dubbed 'Golzalo' by the Spanish press—has been included in the squad and could be set for a starring role.
The academy graduate, who boasts a staggering record of 159 goals at youth level, proved he is ready for the big stage with a hat-trick against Real Betis recently. With Real Madrid needing to replace the output of a man who scored 59 goals in 2025 (equalling his idol Cristiano Ronaldo’s record), Xabi Alonso may turn to the "boy with the Midas touch" to lead the line in Jeddah.
The decision to rest Mbappe is also driven by a daunting fixture list. Upon their return from Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid face a congested calendar that could see them play seven matches in 20 days.
The schedule includes a Copa del Rey Round of 16 tie on January 13, followed by La Liga clashes against Levante and Villarreal, and crucial Champions League fixtures against Monaco and Benfica. With the season entering a critical phase, Real Madrid know they need a fully fit Mbappe for the wars to come, even if it means sacrificing him for the battle in the desert.
Advertisement