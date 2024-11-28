‘A broken man’ - Fans are concerned for Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid star looks ‘lost’ & gets ‘ignored’ by Jude Bellingham in Liverpool tunnel footage
Fans on social media have described Kylian Mbappe as "lost" after footage emerged of him being ignored by his Real Madrid team-mates at Anfield.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Footage emerges of Madrid players in Anfield tunnel
- Mbappe ignored by Bellingham and other team-mates
- Fans on social media say he looks 'lost'