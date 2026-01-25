Kylian Mbappe dedicates successful Panenka to AFCON villain Brahim Diaz during Real Madrid's win at Villarreal

Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa, who succeeded Xabi Alonso in the dugout, praised Mbappe and team-mate Vinicius Junior as "the best players in the world" after his side earned a valuable three points. Los Blancos were not at their best but did enough to return to the summit after trailing Barcelona for several months. Mbappe's double took him to 21 league goals this season, prompting Arbeloa to wax lyrical about the Frenchman.

He said, "They're the best players in the world, two really dangerous players. We try to get them as many balls as possible. With Vini on the outside, and Kylian finding space. We're very happy with them in this form, and above all with the work they're doing. It's their effort and solidarity, and they're being rewarded with goals."

Vincius Jr has had a difficult season, with the Brazilian sometimes being booed by his own fans, along with going on lengthy goal droughts. But Arbeloa was delighted with his display against Villarreal.

"What we're seeing, just like on Wednesday night, is a great Vinícius. We have to make the most of him, and look for him as often as possible, to get him into one-on-ones [with defenders]. It's what I've always said, we're so lucky to have him," he said.