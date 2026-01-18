DRAMA! TENSION! AND SUSPENSE! Senegal hold on to edge Morocco and win 2025 AFCON trophy in grand finale
Senegal conquer Africa
Senegal are the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions after beating Morocco 1-0 in extra time at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday.
After a 0-0 draw in regulation time, the game proceeded to extra time, and the West Africans eventually emerged victorious in the highly anticipated duel.
Meanwhile, the match started at a high tempo that befits a continental final, and in the sixth minute, a goal was almost registered.
Senegal's Pape Gueye timed a well-delivered corner, but his effort goalwards was stopped by Morocco's goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou.
The AFCON hosts had a chance to break the deadlock in the 14th minute, but Ismael Saibari, from quite a great position just outside the box, put his shot wide and left his teammates disappointed.
Morocco survived a swift counterattack by the Lions of Teranga in the 38th minute; Iliman Ndiaye latched onto a cross along the right wing and made a few steps before he found himself in a one-on-one situation with Bounou.
The experienced Moroccan goalkeeper spread himself in front of Ndiaye and denied the Senegal forward.The former Sevilla goalkeeper made a vital intervention to redirect the low drive by Ndiaye and saved his side from conceding late in the second half.
WHAT A CHANCE!
Brahim Diaz did the donkey work and delivered a precise pass into the box for Ayoub El Kaabi. Although he had a clear view of the goal, he sliced his effort just wide. In the process, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, exposed, was well beaten, but he was relieved to see the ball rolling out in the 58th minute.
El Kaabi, as well as Moroccan fans across the stadium, was left scratching their heads over a huge wasted chance.
Another big chance for the Atlas Lions came three minutes after the hour mark; Abde Ezzalzouli latched onto a cross into the box and fired over the bar. It was a promising chance for the North Africans, and the Betis forward should have done better than he did.
Senegal's El Hadji Malick Diouf and Morocco's Neil El Aynaoui collided as they vied for an aerial ball in the 74th minute, and both needed medical attention thereafter. The game was delayed for over three minutes, and after the medical intervention, both continued to play.
Another chance for the 2004 finalists came in the 81st minute, and again Ezzalzouli was unable to deliver. The 24-year-old forward, from a promising position and unmarked, fired his shot directly towards Mendy, who made a good save.
In the third minute of added time, Senegal scored through Abdoulaye Seck, but the goal was ruled out due to an infringement in the build-up. The Lions of Teranga protested; the Atlas Lions celebrated as the centre referee stood firm by his decision.
Penalty drama
Moments after the referee ruled out Senegal's goal, he awarded Morocco a penalty. After Diaz fell down inside the box, the referee signalled that he wanted to check the VAR, and after assessment, a penalty was awarded for the Atlas Lions.
The decision saw the tension around the stadium rise; Senegal were visibly angered and left the pitch, although Mane did not.
The protest saw the game delayed for over 10 minutes before Senegal re-emerged from the dressing room and Morocco took their penalty.
After a tense, prolonged moment that made the continent hold its breath, the battle was down to two men, Diaz vs Mendy, and it was the former Chelsea keeper, who emerged as the victor by saving the penalty to give Senegal another fighting chance.
The MVP
Gueye is perhaps his country's hero after he scored the goal that saw them win the tense encounter in Rabat in front of a hugely partisan crowd.
The Villarreal man rose to the occasion when Senegal wanted the hero, and his goal will be remembered for generations, especially under the circumstances it was won under.
Alongside Gueye, Mendy will be remembered as a national hero too, who saved the nation during its greatest moment of need.
The big loser
Diaz had a chance to seal it for Morocco, but his penalty was not precisely taken and was saved by Mendy.
That was the moment that the North Africans came so close to becoming champions, but the chance was squandered by the Real Madrid forward.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐