‘Anyone else I would have let him get sent off’ - Kyle Walker explains why he leapt to Dele Alli’s defence during nightmare Como debut for ex-Tottenham star against AC Milan

AC Milan loanee Kyle Walker has explained why he leapt to Dele Alli’s defence after seeing the ex-Tottenham star pick up a red card on his Como debut.

  • Dele worked his way back from injuries
  • Sent off 10 minutes into Como bow
  • Former team-mate offered support
