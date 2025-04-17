This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Kevin De Bruyne Cristiano Ronaldo GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Kevin de Bruyne urged to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr as Premier League icon weighs up offers from MLS and Saudi Pro League ahead of Man City exit

C. RonaldoK. De BruyneTransfersManchester CityPremier LeagueAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

Kevin de Bruyne has been urged to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr as he continues to weigh up offers from the MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • De Bruyne set for Man City exit
  • SPL & MLS clubs lining up offers for the Belgian
  • Gallas wants De Bruyne to join Al-Nassr
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches