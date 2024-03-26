Kate Abdo's boyfriend Malik Scott sounds warning to Jamie Carragher with boxing trainer revealing on-air 'loyalty' jibe made him want to 'show up in a physical manner'
The boyfriend of CBS presenter Kate Abdo, Malik Scott, has fired a warning to Jamie Carragher after his on-air comments hinting she wasn't "loyal".
- Carragher aims cringe-worthy joke on-air
- Suggested Abdo isn't loyal to boyfriend Scott
- Scott fires warning at Liverpool legend