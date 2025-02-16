Karim Benzema reacts to Saudi Pro League Golden Boot battle with Cristiano Ronaldo - as former Real Madrid team-mates maintain prolific form at Al-Ittihad & Al-Nassr
Karim Benzema has reacted to his Saudi Pro League Golden Boot battle with Cristiano Ronaldo, as two former Real Madrid stars go head-to-head.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- French forward starring for Al-Ittihad
- CR7 still doing the business at Al-Nassr
- One goal between them on top scorer chart