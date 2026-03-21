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CM Grafica Vlahovic Juventus nuova 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus squad list: Vlahovic is in! The decision on Zhegrova

Juventus' squad list for tonight's match against Sassuolo

Dusan Vlahovic has been named in Luciano Spalletti’s squad for tonight’s match at the Allianz Stadium between Juventus and Sassuolo, a fixture for Matchday 30 of Serie A scheduled for 8.45 pm.


All eyes are on Dusan Vlahovic, who felt some discomfort during yesterday’s final training session and underwent a decisive test this morning to determine whether he could be selected or not. The Serbian, born in 2000, returns to the Bianconeri squad after more than 100 days: he had been absent from the match against Cagliari on 29 November.


Juventus’ number 9, whose contract expires on 30 June and who is in the midst of extremely complicated renewal negotiations (though he is also keeping an eye on other potential offers), is back at Spalletti’s disposal, having made 17 appearances this season so far, scoring 6 goals, providing 2 assists and playing 874 minutes.



  • THURAM ON THE LIST

    Khephren Thuram is also included in the squad list, having been forced to leave the pitch early in the second half of Juventus’s last match – the away win against Udinese last week – due to an ankle injury.

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  • ZHEGROVA PRESENT

    Edon Zhegrova was also present, having suffered from muscle fatigue in the last few hours. Zhegrova has experienced a physical problem in the last few hours – muscle fatigue. His condition remains under close observation by the Bianconeri medical staff. Following the intense training workload of recent days, the player has shown signs of fatigue that call for great caution.


    The medical staff have recommended caution to avoid the risk of possible injuries, which could result in a longer spell on the sidelines than anticipated. Luciano Spalletti has included him in the squad, but is monitoring the situation closely. The aim is to determine whether Zhegrova will at least be able to take his place on the bench. The final decision will be made shortly before the match.


  • THE SQUAD LIST

    Below is the list of players called up by Juventus for tonight’s match against Sassuolo:


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Serie A
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Juventus
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Sassuolo
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