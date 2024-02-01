'It is just crazy' - Jurgen Klopp hails 'outstanding' Darwin Nunez despite penalty miss in Liverpool's thumping win over Chelsea

'It is just crazy' - Jurgen Klopp hails 'outstanding' Darwin Nunez despite penalty miss in Liverpool's thumping win over ChelseaSoham MukherjeeGettyDarwin NunezJuergen KloppLiverpool vs ChelseaLiverpoolChelseaPremier LeagueJurgen Klopp hailed 'outstanding' Darwin Nunez despite the striker setting an unwanted Premier League record and missing a penalty against Chelsea.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUnlucky Nunez hit the woodwork four timesMissed a penalty in the first halfKlopp impressed with the striker's contribution