Jude Bellingham eclipses Lionel Messi & Real Madrid co-star Kylian Mbappe to make Champions League history in Liverpool clash
From Birmingham streets to the Bernabeu throne
Since swapping Dortmund for Madrid in the summer of 2023, Bellingham has lived up to, and arguably exceeded, the astronomical expectations placed upon him. He marked his arrival with goals in his first four Champions League games for Los Blancos, establishing himself as the heartbeat of a side that would win the Champions League under Carlo Ancelotti. That early streak made him only the fourth Real Madrid player in the 21st century to score on both his La Liga and Champions League debuts, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco, and Marco Asensio. Bellingham’s record-breaking spree doesn’t stop there. Opta data shows he is the fourth-youngest captain in Champions League history, having led Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla in 2022 at just 19 years and 98 days. Only Ruben Neves, Arthur Vermeeren, and Matthijs de Ligt captained their sides at a younger age. Moreover, his 90th-minute winner against Union Berlin in September 2023 made him the youngest player ever to score a last-minute goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League, and the youngest Englishman to do so for any club in the competition.
A star in the Bernabeu dressing room
Bellingham’s brilliance comes from his completeness. He has often been hailed for his midfield dominance and cold-blooded efficiency, as he often pops up at the right place at the right time. He is already a Champions League winner, having lifted the trophy in his debut season with Madrid in 2023–24, and the youngster is hungry for more. After recovering from a nagging shoulder injury that plagued him for much of the 2024–25 season, Bellingham has rediscovered his lethal rhythm. He has scored in three consecutive games, including a match-winning strike in the 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona.
All praise for Bellingham from Alonso
Bellingham decided Real Madrid's Champions League fixture against Juventus as he netted the winner and Xabi Alonso waxed lyrical about the midfielder.
"I'm very happy for Jude. After his injury, he needed a good game," Alonso said. "Aside from the goal, he played very well, in intermediate positions. We found him very well in the second half. I'm very happy for him. He played a very complete game. There was no space. Finding him between the lines was difficult... And he scored. I'm very happy for him; he enjoyed himself and was competitive. He's a midfielder, with the quality to build and the determination to finish. He's the kind of player who covers a lot of ground. He has many different qualities. That's why he's so complete, one of the most complete in the world."
Speaking on Cadena SER's El Larguero program, former Madrid player Pedja Mijatovic echoed Alonso and said, "I think he's the best player Real Madrid has, along with Mbappe. The player who gives us the most confidence."
Real Madrid’s form: Bellingham the centre piece
Alonso’s side are in irresistible form heading into their Anfield showdown. Madrid have won 13 of their 14 matches in all competitions this season and are currently on a six-game winning streak. Bellingham has been central to that success as he has scored and created in equal measure. His return to full fitness has restored balance to Madrid’s midfield, where his chemistry with Turkish prodigy Arda Guler has been one of the season’s standout storylines. At 22, Bellingham’s list of accolades already reads like a veteran’s resume. If his current trajectory continues, he could end his career alongside names like Zinedine Zidane, Andres Iniesta, and Steven Gerrard in the pantheon of all-time midfield greats.
